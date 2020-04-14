fbpx
Fourth Department – Peremptory challenge: People v. Escobar

Fourth Department – Peremptory challenge: People v. Escobar

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Peremptory challenge Batson violation – Race-neutral reason for challenge People v. Escobar KA 17-01848 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of murder, assault and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon arising out of a drive-by shooting of the victim on a ...

