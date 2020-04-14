fbpx
Fourth Department – Sale of a controlled substance: People v. Dixon

April 14, 2020

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sale of a controlled substance Sufficiency of evidence – Confidential informant People v. Dixon KA 16-01187 Appealed from Livingston County Court Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction of criminal sale of controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance arising from her sale of heroin to a confidential informant. Ruling: ...

