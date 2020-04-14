Joshua Rodems | Bergmann

Bergmann announces the addition of Joshua Rodems as a project manager and structural engineer in its Northeast infrastructure group in Rochester.

Rodems has nine years of structural engineering experience working on a wide range of new and rehabilitated highway and rail bridge projects for state and municipal owners, as well as for contractors under design build delivery. Rodems graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering technology. He also received a Master of Science in civil engineering with an emphasis on bridge engineering from the University at Buffalo.