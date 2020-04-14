fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Joshua Rodems | Bergmann

Joshua Rodems | Bergmann

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2020 0

Joshua Rodems

Joshua Rodems

Bergmann announces the addition of Joshua Rodems as a project manager and structural engineer in its Northeast infrastructure group in Rochester.

Rodems has nine years of structural engineering experience working on a wide range of new and rehabilitated highway and rail bridge projects for state and municipal owners, as well as for contractors under design build delivery. Rodems graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering technology. He also received a Master of Science in civil engineering with an emphasis on bridge engineering from the University at Buffalo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo