fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded March 31, 2020

Mortgages Recorded March 31, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded March 31, 2020                   75   NOT PROVIDED PAWN REAL ESTATE LLC & PAWN REAL ESTATE LLC Property Address: 52 SHERMAN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $84,000.00 14420 STONEBRIAR GLEN LLC Property Address: 6745 FOURTH SECTION ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $7,946,250.00 STONEBRIAR GLEN LLC Property Address: 6745 FOURTH SECTION ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo