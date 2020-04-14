fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded February 24, 2020

April 14, 2020

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 24, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BANK OF AMERICA NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC BERMAN, DANIEL Appoints: MASTRODONATO, ANTHONY F BERMAN, NICOLE Appoints: MASTRODONATO, ANTHONY F DRUSEIKIS, KAROLIS A Appoints: VIDMANTAS, EUGENE GIBSON, JOHN Appoints: GIBSON, SARAH MCDOUGAL, DAVID R Appoints: MCDOUGAL, JAMES K NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL RAS CLOSINGS SERVICES LLC Appoints: KAMAN BERLOVE MARAFIOTI JACOBSTEIN & GOLDMAN LLP RAUBER, PATRICIA A Appoints: KLAVER, NICOLE M

