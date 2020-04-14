fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney / Powers of Attorney Recorded February 25, 2020

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 25, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 14, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 25, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY EINHORN, PINCHUS Appoints: TRANELLI, STEVEN J FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION Appoints: SHAPIRO DICARO & BARAK LLC JOHNSON, BESSIE M Appoints: COLLIER, LETITIA TUCKER, MICHAEL KENNETH Appoints: TUCKER, JASON EDWARD TUCKER, NANCY GAIL Appoints: TUCKER, JASON EDWARD

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo