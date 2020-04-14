fbpx
Rochester Police applicant sues city

Claims racial discrimination

By: Bennett Loudon April 14, 2020 0

A man who was not hired to be a Rochester Police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Rochester claiming racial discrimination. Plaintiff Peter L. Abee is seeking $2 million in the complaint filed Saturday in U.S. District Court in Rochester by attorney Jeffrey Wicks. In 2017, Abee scored a 75 on a Civil ...

