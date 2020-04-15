fbpx
Deeds Recorded April 1, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded April 1, 2020  45   NOT PROVIDED SIMBA REALTY LLC to DELVES, NEIL Property Address: 10-12 SUTER TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12327 Page: 0316 Tax Account: 121.68-2-53 Full Sale Price: $190,000.00 14450 PINKENEY, CHERYL A to COONAN, JAMES Property Address: 47 BUCKLEBURY HILL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12327 Page: 0289 Tax Account: 153.65-1-15 Full Sale Price: $90,000.00 PRIDE MARK HOMES INC to BERNARDELLI, PHYLLIS A et ano Property Address: ...

