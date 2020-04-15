fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Covid19 Coverage / Domestic violence a concern during quarantine

Domestic violence a concern during quarantine

Local organizations working to make sure people know how to get help

By: vspicer Velvet Spicer April 15, 2020 0

Organizations and leaders worldwide in recent weeks have voiced fears that domestic violence will rise as the mental and emotional challenges of isolation begin to wear us down. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres recently said that measures to curb domestic violence should be part of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “For many women and girls, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo