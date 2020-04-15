fbpx
Home / News / Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho’s transgender sports ban

Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho’s transgender sports ban

By: The Associated Press KEITH RIDLER April 15, 2020 0

BOISE, Idaho — Two civil rights groups filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday challenging a new Idaho law banning transgender women from competing in women's sports, the first such law in the nation. The American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Voice filed the lawsuit contending the law violates the U.S. Constitution because it is discriminatory and an ...

