fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Conversion: Hope For Us Housing Corp. v. Syracuse Heights Associates

Fourth Department – Conversion: Hope For Us Housing Corp. v. Syracuse Heights Associates

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Conversion Lease agreement – Issue of fact as to its applicability Hope For Us Housing Corp. v. Syracuse Heights Associates CA 19-00932 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The parties appealed from an order that denied summary judgment to the parties on the cause of action for conversion. Ruling: The Appellate ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo