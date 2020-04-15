fbpx
Fourth Department – Youthful offender status: People v. Nicholas G.

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Youthful offender status Factors – Mitigating factors People v. Nicholas G. KA 18-01570 Appealed from Wayne County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of two counts of sexual abuse. He argues that he should be afforded youthful offender status. Ruling: The Appellate Division vacated the conviction and adjudicated the defendant ...

