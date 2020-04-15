fbpx
Mortgages Recorded April 1, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 15, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 1, 2020   83   NOT PROVIDED JEFFRIES, DENIS & OSBORNE, CHRISTINE Property Address: 419 ANTLERS DRIVE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $245,000.00 PEROTTO, DAVID L & PEROTTO, DAVID L Property Address: 1411 VINTAGE LANE, GREECE NY Lender: M&T BANK Amount: $252,072.14 ROBIDA, JOHN A Property Address: 9 CAPRI DRIVE, GATES NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $123,500.00 ROCHESTER REV HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: ...

