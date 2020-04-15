fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Pentagon: $10B cloud contract that snubbed Amazon was legal

Pentagon: $10B cloud contract that snubbed Amazon was legal

By: The Associated Press ROBERT BURNS April 15, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — A government watchdog agency said Wednesday the Pentagon's process for awarding a highly lucrative cloud computing contract to Microsoft was in line with legal and government purchasing standards. The Defense Department inspector general found no evidence of White House interference in the contract award process. But the report said investigators could not fully review ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo