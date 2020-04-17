fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded April 3, 2020

Deeds Recorded April 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded April 3, 2020  35   14420 CROSS, ALAN R et ano to ALAN R CROSS AND JUDITH L CROSS TRUST et ano Property Address: 1613 DRAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12327 Page: 0640 Tax Account: 039.02-1-4.12 Full Sale Price: $1.00 PETERSON, SHANNON D to GVM PROPERTIES INC Property Address: 402 BENITA DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12327 Page: 0604 Tax Account: 054.07-2-4 Full Sale Price: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo