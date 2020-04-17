Federal courts staying busy during pandemic

Federal court officials in Rochester and Buffalo have taken several steps to continue working during the COVID-19 emergency, while protecting court employees and the public, according to the region’s top judge.

“I have regularly communicated with all the judges by telephone and email as well as our staff and our court family by sending out communications to them,” U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr. said Friday during a Zoom meeting with about 40 participants arranged by the Monroe County Bar Association.

Many court employees are working remotely and by phone and with the help of internet conferencing tools.

“I meet on almost a daily basis with the task force that I put together so we can stay on top of the issues. Things have somewhat quieted down a bit as people get into this new norm of routine,” Geraci said.

Geraci reviewed the steps already taken in response to the coronavirus pandemic, starting with a March 12 order restricting access to the federal courthouses in Buffalo and Rochester.

“People have not been in as much of a crisis mode and that’s been helpful. At the same time, we’re very much aware that this is a very very anxious time for everybody and we’re looking at what we can do to help alleviate that anxiety that exists among society generally, but certainly among the bar,” Geraci said during the hour-long meeting.

Starting then, security officers questioned visitors at the door about their possible exposure to the virus by asking people if they had recently visited another country or had second- or third-hand contact with virus. If so, they were not admitted, but they were given a phone number to call to handle their business. That screening continues today.

Geraci said he formed a task force early on that includes himself, court clerk Mary C. Loewenguth, U.S. Marshal Charles Salina and Anthony San Giacomo, chief probation officer for the Western District.

Geraci also issued an order that stayed all civil jury trials, grand jury selections and naturalization ceremonies involving federal judges. Judges were encouraged to adjourn all civil and criminal matters as appropriate.

Geraci also issued another order that adjourned all mandatory mediation deadlines.

After a state of emergency was declared on March 20, Geraci stayed all criminal jury trials. But some proceedings, such as arraignments, initial appearances defendants, detention orders and bail applications, could not be stayed and had to be done in person.

During the period when defendants were still taken to the courthouse for those types of proceedings, a procedure was established that included a screening done by local facilities, such as jails, where defendants were held. Defendants were asked about possible exposure to the virus and had their temperature checked.

At the courthouse, marshals conducted a second screening where defendants were asked about possible exposure and had their temperature taken a second time.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed on March 30 and included a provision allowing federal courts to conduct video and telephonic conferences for criminal proceedings. Previously, arraignments, initial appearances, bail applications and detention hearings had to be done in person.

“Video conferencing is now available in all criminal proceedings and is being used extensively now,” Geraci said.

While there has been some concern about the security of the Zoom conferencing software, the courts are using Zoom Government, an enhanced more-secure product, Geraci said.

Video telephonic conferencing can only be used if a defendant consents. The limited proceedings still taking place are being held in two designated courtrooms each in Buffalo and Rochester.

For example, Geraci had five cases on his calendar in Buffalo on Thursday. Two of those required in-person court appearances because the defendants did not waive their right to a court appearance. The other three cases were handled with Zoom conferencing.

If attorneys need to consult with a client during a Zoom meeting, the program being used has a feature that allows them to communicate privately in a virtual “breakout room.”

After each in-person court session, workers do a thorough cleaning of courtrooms, Geraci said. And each courthouse will get an extensive cleaning before they are re-opened to the general public.

Geraci said there has been a significant number of an applications from detained defendants and prison inmates seeking to be released from facilities to avoid possible coronavirus infection.

Inmates in state prisons can file habeas corpus applications in federal court, while federal inmates must first apply to the Bureau of Prisons. If the Bureau denies the application, the inmates can apply to the federal courts.

“Obviously, everybody wants to get out of jail … It’s obviously an environment in which the virus can spread very quickly and we understand that. However, the facilities have taken a number of steps to prevent the virus from spreading,” he said.

“We’ve seen a lot of pro se applications for release from custody based upon the coronavirus, and some may have some basis and some have no basis,” Geraci said.

“Just the fact that there’s a virus out there doesn’t mean we just open up all the jails and everybody goes home. Quite frankly that could create an even more dangerous situation by releasing individuals to the community who could have been exposed inside a facility,” he said.

BLoudon@BridgeTowerMedia.com / (585) 232-2035