fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Feds want pawn shop owner to forfeit Rolls, Lamborghini and more

Feds want pawn shop owner to forfeit Rolls, Lamborghini and more

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 17, 2020 0

Federal authorities are seeking a court order that would require the owner of a pawn shop in Greece to forfeit four luxury cars, cash and jewelry, all of which was allegedly obtained through fraud. U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said on Friday that the forfeiture complaint has been filed in U.S. District Court against Devin Tribunella, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo