Fourth Department – Contract remedies: Lundy Development & Property Management v. COR Real Property Co.

Fourth Department – Contract remedies: Lundy Development & Property Management v. COR Real Property Co.

By: Daily Record Staff April 17, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Contract remedies Limitations – No implied limitation Lundy Development & Property Management v. COR Real Property Co. CA 18-02307 Appealed from Supreme Court, Jefferson County Background: The plaintiff commenced a breach of contract action following the defendant’s termination of an agreement to purchase real property from the plaintiff. The plaintiff appealed ...

