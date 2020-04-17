fbpx
Mortgages Recorded April 3, 2020

Mortgages Recorded April 3, 2020

April 17, 2020

Mortgages   Recorded April 3, 2020   56   14420 GVM PROPERTIES INC Property Address: 402 BENITA DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ROBERTS CAPITAL CORP 401K PROFIT SHARING PLAN Amount: $117,000.00 14428 DANIELS, MARK S & DANIELS, REBEKAH J Property Address: 5960 CHILI  CETNER ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $100,000.00 ZIMMERMAN, DONALD W & ZIMMERMAN, STEPHANIE Property Address: 28 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: CNB MORTGAGE ...

