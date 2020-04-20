fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded April 3, 2020

Deeds Recorded April 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded April 6, 2020  81   14420 RASKIN, EDWARD M to ALTENRITTER, MATTHEW E L et ano Property Address: 43 SPRING STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12328 Page: 0067 Tax Account: 069.13-3-23 Full Sale Price: $91,750.00 WILLOWBROOKE FP LLC to WILLOWBROOKE BROCKPORT MULTIFAMILY, LLC Property Address: WEST AVNEUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12328 Page: 0125 Tax Account: 68.11-8-23 Full Sale Price: $10,228,879.00 14428 COIA, DOROTHY et ano to NEDO, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo