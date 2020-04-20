fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child custody: McMiller v. Frank

Fourth Department – Child custody: McMiller v. Frank

By: Daily Record Staff April 20, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Unilateral removal from jurisdiction – Child’s best interests McMiller v. Frank CAF 18-01726 Appealed from Family Court, Onondaga County Background: The father commenced a proceeding seeking modification of a prior custody order after the mother relocated to North Carolina with the subject child without notice to the father. He ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo