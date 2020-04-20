fbpx
Second Circuit – Immigration: Persad v. Barr

Second Circuit – Immigration: Persad v. Barr

April 20, 2020

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration Removal – Aggravated felony – Uniform Code of Military Justice – Unitary sentencing Persad v. Barr 17-661 Judges Newman, Carney, and Sullivan Background: The petitioner, a legal permanent resident, sought review of an agency order requiring his removal, which was based on a 1992 military conviction for larceny, which was deemed ...

