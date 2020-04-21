fbpx
Deeds Recorded April 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded April 7, 2020  40   14445 CORREA, VINCENZO to MORAN, MICHELLE J Property Address: 38 MILRACE DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12328 Page: 0673 Tax Account: 139.54-2-17./4 Full Sale Price: $79,900.00 14450 ALBRIGHT, AMY C et ano to LUBIMIR, ALLYSON S et ano Property Address: 88 CHURCH STREET WEST, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12328 Page: 0583 Tax Account: 152.16-2-30 Full Sale Price: $330,000.00 AU-YEUNG, HYON HUI et ...

