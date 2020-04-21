Matrimonial Matters: Practicing family law in the age of COVID-19

Around a month ago lawyers got the news that under safety procedures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, New York now was requiring law firms to close their offices — most legal practices being considered “non-essential” businesses. The original date to reopen the courts was May 1, but that is now off the table with no new reopening date proposed. However, knowing that such family law cases as those dealing with domestic violence and child abuse would require attention, a very few courts dealing with those issues as well as urgent criminal matters were hastily set up by the Office of Court Administration. Unfortunately, it proved that allowing in-person appearances even for these limited cases ended up being too crowded to meet basic safety procedures for limiting the spread of the virus now causing a world-wide pandemic. After some confusion, the Office of Court Administration and bar associations took the reins and began issuing clarification notices.

In early March, Executive Order 202.7 was issued by Gov. Cuomo modifying or suspending “any statute, local law, ordinance, order, rule or regulation or parts thereof” that would impact actions necessary to deal with the coronavirus disaster. Among other things, this order provided for a method for a Notary Public to notarize a document via video, although the exact procedure was murky. On March 31 the New York Department of State clarified the steps to be followed in such notarizations.

To remotely notarize a document, the following conditions must be satisfied:

The person seeking the Notary’s services, if not personally known to the Notary, must present a valid photo ID to the Notary during the video conference, not merely transmit it prior to or after; The video conference must allow for direct interaction between the person and the Notary (e.g. no pre-recorded videos of the person signing); The person must affirmatively represent that he or she is physically situated in the State of New York; The person must transmit by fax or electronic means a legible copy of the signed document directly to the Notary on the same date it was signed; The Notary may notarize the transmitted copy of the document and transmit the same back to the person; and The Notary may repeat the notarization of the original signed document as of the date of execution provided the Notary receives such original signed document together with the electronically notarized copy within 30 days after the date of execution.

ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATIONS: Notary publics using audio-video technology must continue to follow existing requirements for notarizations that were unaltered by the Executive Order. This includes, but is not limited to, placing the notary’s expiration date and county where the notary is commissioned upon the document.

GUIDANCE TO NOTARIES CONCERNING: If the notary and signatory are in different counties, the notary should indicate on the document the county where each person is located. An electronically transmitted document sent to the notary can be sent in any electronic format (e.g., PDF, JPEG, TIFF), provided it is a legible copy. The notary must print and sign the document, in ink, and may not use an electronic signature to officiate the document. The signatory may use an electronic signature, provided the document can be signed electronically under the Electronic Signatures and Records Act (Article 3 of the State Technology Law). If the signer uses an electronic signature, the notary must witness the electronic signature being applied to the document. … The Executive Order does not authorize other officials to administer oaths or to take acknowledgments, and only applies to notary publics commissioned by the Secretary of State’s office. Following remote notarization, if the notary receives the original document within 30 days, the notary may notarize the document again (i.e., physically affixing a notary stamp and hand signing the document) using the original remote notary date. Additionally, when performing remote notarization pursuant to this Executive Order, the Department recommends the following best practices. (However, not following these two recommendations will not invalidate the act or be cause for discipline): Keep a notary log of each remote notarization; Indicate on the document that the notarization was made pursuant to Executive Order 202.7.

Changes currently mandated by the OCA provide for expanded internet access in Supreme Court matrimonial matters and certain Family Court matters for actions that are currently pending in those courts. Conferences are to be done remotely via Skype for Business or telephone. Note that OCA has specifically chosen Skype for Business, not the ordinary Skype most people are familiar with. Information on how to obtain and use Skype for Business is available on the OCA website. The easiest way to access it is to go to the website: nycourts.gov and then search using “Joining Skype for Business Meeting.” This is in an informal question/answer format that is pretty thorough.

Further — although this isn’t commonly an issue for family law attorneys — under the governor’s emergency orders marriage licenses can be obtained remotely from the City/Town Clerk’s Office. Additionally, the clerks are permitted to perform marriages via video.

Many changes have come to pass for the courts and law practices over the past month. How much, if any, influence these emergency measures may have on courts and law practice when and if the Corona virus ceases to cause the current serious personal and social disruptions is anybody’s guess.

Sara Stout Ashcraft is a partner in Ashcraft Franklin & Young, LLP. She concentrates her practice in the areas of matrimonial and family law.