Mortgages Recorded April 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 7, 2020   80   NOT PROVIDED 1225 JEFFERSON LP Property Address: 1215 JEFFERSON ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $119,709.07 CONLEY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC & CONLEY PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC Property Address: 671R RIDGEWAY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $144,000.00 14428 GUTOWSKI, ARDIA L & GUTOWSKI, DUANE D Property Address: 9 PARNELL DRIVE CHURCHVILLE, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: ESL ...

