Powers of Attorney Recorded February 26, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 26, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY CHRISTIANA TRUST Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC DENNING, STEPHEN Appoints: TADDEO, JOSEPH A HANSEN, NANCY Appoints: HANSEN, KAREN S PECORARO, ROBERT RUSSELL Appoints: TOSCANO, NICOLE LEE VELAZQUEZ, ANA N Appoints: VELAZQUEZ, ALBERTO WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: CELINK

