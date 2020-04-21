fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sentence reduced for federal inmate

Sentence reduced for federal inmate

‘He will not pose a danger to the community’

By: Bennett Loudon April 21, 2020 0

A federal judge has cut in half the sentence of a man convicted of drug and gun charges. In 2006, a jury convicted Chad Marks of various drug and firearm offenses. Three co-defendants pleaded guilty and received sentences of 13 years, 15 years and one month and 12 years and seven months. At one point, Marks was offered ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo