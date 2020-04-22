fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – DNA sample: People v. Muhammad

Fourth Department – DNA sample: People v. Muhammad

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department DNA sample Deceptive and coercive questioning – Consent to DNA sampling People v. Muhammad KA 18-01176 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of two counts of predatory sexual assault and rape. He argues that it was in error to refuse to suppress DNA evidence because ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo