Doing Business As Recorded February 29, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded February 29, 2020

April 24, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded February 29, 2020 CORPORATION NAME AMENDED ITX CORP 60 TEAROSE MEADOW LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 I|||ITX CORP| DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BUTLER, JAHNELL & CHIN CHOY, DANIEL 54 EDMONDS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14607 - - & 365 ROSELLE AVENUE, CEDARHURST NY 11516 - -

