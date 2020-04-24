fbpx
Mortgages Recorded April 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 10, 2020 80   NOT PROVIDED FAIRCHILD, JON S & FAIRCHILD, PATRICIA L Property Address: 19 CHELSEA MEADOWS DR, SWEDEN NY Lender: FAIRPORT SAVINGS BANK Amount: $8,158.13 GOODMAN, BONNIE L & GOODMAN, JAMES L Property Address: 84 CAVE HOLLOW, HENRIETTA NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $100,000.00 SMITH, DEAN E & SMITH, LISA A Property Address: 346 NORTHWOOD DRIVE, GREECE NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: ...

