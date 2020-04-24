fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff April 24, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded March 2, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY BORN, CATHERINE M Appoints: BORN, ROBERT F BORN, ROBERT F Appoints: BORN, CATHERINE M GUTOWSKI, ALAN Appoints: GUTOWSKI, JENNIFER JONES, CHRISTINA S Appoints: JONES, WILLIAM E LONGCHAMPS, CHARLES Appoints: LONGCHAMPS, ARTHUR NEWREZ LLC Appoints: PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION PRP IV HOLDINGS LP Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC SALTER, ANN C Appoints: HUNT, CINDY SHULMAN, HOWARD M Appoints: AUSTIN, ANDREA SWALLOW, JOHN D Appoints: KANE, ANNE M REVOCATION OF POWER ...

