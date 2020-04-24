fbpx
U. of Michigan facing more legal action over alleged abuse

By: The Associated Press LARRY LAGE April 24, 2020 0

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A legal team that says it represents more than 100 people who allege they were abused by a deceased University of Michigan sports doctor on Friday announced the first step in filing a lawsuit against the school. The Anderson Survivors Legal Team said it has filed 20-plus notices of intent to sue ...

