Deeds Recorded April 13, 2020

Deeds Recorded April 13, 2020

April 27, 2020

Deeds   Recorded April 13, 2020                    42   14420 AR KING DEVELOPMENT LLC to ARK 171 LLC Property Address: 171 ERIE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12330 Page: 0334 Tax Account: 068.59-2-3 Full Sale Price: $1.00 AR KING DEVELOPMENT LLC to ARK 171 LLC Property Address: 172 ERIE STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12330 Page: 0337 Tax Account: 068.59-1-4 Full Sale Price: $1.00 LEMON, PATRICIA H to DOBSON, CAROLINE ROSE ...

