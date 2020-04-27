fbpx
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / DBAs / Doing Business As Recorded February 29, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded March 2, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE EGADA CONTRACTOR 197 STUTSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - DAVILA-BARRETO, ANGEL RAFAEL 197 STUTSON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - - FLORA FLAME 245 AVENUE C, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - FRANCO-SOTO, JAILYN D 245 AVENUE C, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - GREATER ROCHESTER ROOFING 57 ALLIANCE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ...

