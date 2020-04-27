fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded March 20, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CHAMBERS, CHARLES JAMES 71 ARCH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 - - WOLFS, FRANCISCUS 20 AVONDALE PARK APT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14620 - - POWARZYNSKI, ANN MARIE TEREASA 17 JAMEE LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 - - SUTTON, GLEN ALLEN 83 CRIMSON BRAMBLE ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14623 - -

