Doing Business As Recorded March 3, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded March 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2020

Doing Business As Recorded March 3, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT TRIBE STILL PERCUSSION 307 DAFFODIL TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - MANN, JEFFREY W 307 DAFFODIL TRAIL, ROCHESTER NY 14626 - - DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE MCKINZIE PHOTOGRAPY 88 SYLVAN ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14618 I|KIMBERLY||MCKINZIE| MOTHERS HAND QUILTS AND CRAFTS 23 BATEAU TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - SIMPSON, KIMBERLY 23 BATEAU TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - SELF ...

