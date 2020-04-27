fbpx
Mortgages Recorded April 13, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 13, 2020 83   NOT PROVIDED COUNTY OF MONROE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT DEVELOPMENT AGENCY & MIDTOWN TOWER RESIDENTIAL LLC Property Address: 270 EAST BROAD STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ARBOR PRIVATE LABEL LLC Amount: $33,000,000.00 MDM RE HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 13 MAIN STREET, WHEATLAND NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $207,647.00 MDM RE HOLDINGS, LLC Property Address: Lender: NYBDC LOCAL DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION Amount: $145,353.00 14420 DOBSON, CAROLINE ROSE & ...

