Powers of Attorney Recorded March 23, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded March 23, 2020 POWER OF ATTORNEY ADAMS, JAMES E JR Appoints: ADAMS, MARY E ADAMS, MARY E Appoints: ADAMS, JAMES E JR CITIBANK NA Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC CITIBANK NA Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC COY, JOSEPHINE S Appoints: COY, GERALD L COY, LAVERNE Appoints: COY, GERALD L JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC LAW, JR SR Appoints: LAW, GRACE A US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: ATLANTICA ...

