Home / Covid19 Coverage / Companies seek to limit legal liability for virus infections

Companies seek to limit legal liability for virus infections

By: The Associated Press ANNE D'INNOCENZIO and ERIC TUCKER April 28, 2020 0

As companies start planning their reopenings, business groups are pushing Congress to limit liability from potential lawsuits filed by workers and customers infected by the coronavirus. They appear to have the White House's ear. President Donald Trump has floated shielding businesses from lawsuits. His top economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on CNBC last week that businesses shouldn't ...

