fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal court sentence will be reviewed

Federal court sentence will be reviewed

Second Circuit remands case motion

By: Bennett Loudon April 28, 2020 0

A man convicted of federal drug charges in 2009 will have part of his sentence reconsidered because of a 2010 law that revamped sentencing guidelines after he was convicted. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Friday ruled that U.S. District Court Judge Charles J. Siragusa’s prior ruling denying a motion for a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo