Judgments Recorded March 20, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded March 20, 2020 FAMILY COURT JUDGMENT, FAMILY COURT CARROLL, JAMES P Favor: CARROLL, MANETTE A Amount: $2,409.97 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BAKER, WILLIAM J. 171 GLENORA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP. Attorney: STEIN, MARK H Amount: $3,205.71 BARTOLONE, JOSEPH T 266 JUDY ANN DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 BERMUDEZ, LUIS A 24 POTTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: PEOPLE ...

