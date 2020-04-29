fbpx
Appellate court reduces sentence

Original penalty was ‘unduly harsh and severe’

By: Bennett Loudon April 29, 2020 0

A state appeals court has reduced the sentence of a man convicted of drug charges in Yates County. James Fenton, 59, was convicted in February 2018 of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Yates County Court Judge Jason L. Cook sentenced Fenton to seven years and six months ...

