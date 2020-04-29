fbpx
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded April 15, 2020

Deeds Recorded April 15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded April 15, 2020                    44   14420 SANTILLO, CHRISTOPHER J et ano to PENDERS, BRENNAN S Property Address: 17 WOODSTOCK LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12331 Page: 0238 Tax Account: 040.03-2-53 Full Sale Price: $170,000.00 14450 AGNONE, BETH A et ano to AGNONE, BETH A Property Address: 25 HYACINTH LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12331 Page: 0100 Tax Account: 154.01-4-23 Full Sale Price: $1.00 BEDNARCYK, KODY S to SHOFF, ...

