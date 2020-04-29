fbpx
Mortgages Recorded April 15, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 15, 2020 122   NOT PROVIDED 1031-1384 EMPIRE LLC & 1384 BELLAGIO LLC Property Address: 1384 EMPIRE BLVD, PENFIELD NY Lender: NORTHWEST BANK Amount: $17,820,000.00 JCJC PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 34 CANFIELD PLACE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: LEVINE, LORI A Amount: $225,000.00 MAGEE, CAREY P & MAGEE, SUSANNE C Property Address: 69 FAIRVIEW CRESCENT, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $56,791.75 ROSS, CARRIE R & ROSS, RYAN ...

