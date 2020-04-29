fbpx
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Part-time court clerk’s spouse: Opinion 19-128

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2020 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Part-time court clerk’s spouse Village trustee – Conflict of interest Opinion 19-128 Background: A village justice asks if he may permit a village trustee’s spouse to serve as a part-time court clerk. The prospective court clerk’s spouse is an elected member of the village board which sets the court’s budget, including ...

