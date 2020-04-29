fbpx
Second Circuit – Immigration: Manning v. Barr

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration Order of removal – Burden of proof – Jurisdiction for review Manning v. Barr 17-2182-ag Judges Pooler, Chin, and Sullivan Background: The petitioner sought review of a decision by the Board of Immigration Appeals, denying his application for deferral of removal under the Convention Against Torture. Ruling: The Second Circuit held that ...

