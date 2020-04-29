fbpx
Suit challenges Mississippi mayor’s open gun ban amid virus

By: The Associated Press EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS April 29, 2020 0

JACKSON, Miss. — A Republican state lawmaker filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging a Democratic mayor's temporary ban on the open carry of guns in Mississippi's capital city during part of the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Jackson and Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba "exploited the present public health crisis" to limit people's Second Amendment right to carry ...

