fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – DNA analysis: People v. Foster-Bey

Court of Appeals – DNA analysis: People v. Foster-Bey

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals DNA analysis Alternative method – Generally accepted method – Frye hearing People v. Foster-Bey No. 16 Memorandum Background: In the underlying case, the defendant shot a New York City police officer twice in the leg in an incident that was described for the jury by the victim as well as another police eyewitness. Two more ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo