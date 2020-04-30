fbpx
Home / News / Court TV and C-SPAN to air live audio of SCOTUS arguments

Court TV and C-SPAN to air live audio of SCOTUS arguments

Arguments to be conducted via teleconference

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2020 0

Americans will have a chance to hear live oral arguments before the Supreme Court if the United States when Court TV and C-SPAN air live audio of cases beginning at 10 a.m., Monday (May 4). Normally, oral arguments are open to the public with limited seating. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the court is holding ...

