Doing Business As Recorded March 24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff April 30, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded March 24, 2020 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE RELIABLE POWER SYSTEMS 59 OAKHILL TERRACE, PENFIELD NY 14526 DANGELO, MICHAEL 59 OAK HILL TERRACE, PENFIELD NY 14526 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED SENGUPTA, KATHRYN C 12 STURBRIDGE LANE, PITTSFORD NY 14534 - - TURCO, GIUSEPPE DAVIDE 819 HOUSTON ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - LAZZARO, ANDREW A 98 NORWAY DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 - - CAPOZZI, ...

